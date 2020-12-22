Arjun Rampal Has Not Been Given A Clean Chit In Drugs Case: Report

Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning on Monday (December 21) after being summoned for a drugs case. A new report has now alleged that the NCB has found discrepancies in the actor's statements. Earlier, Arjun was summoned by the NCB on November 13, after a raid was conducted at his residence, and electronic gadgets along with some medicines were seized on November 9.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was quoted by Times of India as saying, "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit." According to reports, Arjun had submitted medical prescription of a particular painkiller, which the agency had seized from his residence during the raid in November.

The report also revealed that the officer commenting on the prescriptions submitted by the actor said, "We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining it. And if the need arises we will call him again." Last month, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also interrogated in the drugs case after her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested.

Arjun Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also arrested after weed was allegedly found at Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed's residence. For the unversed, the NCB began an investigation in the drug nexus in Bollywood, after alleged chats discussing drugs surfaced during the ED's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The NCB has reportedly arrested 20 persons so far, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers, and drug peddlers. They have also questioned several Bollywood personalities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more.

