Arjun Rampal's Emotional Post On Mom Gwen's Second Death Anniversary: I Miss You Every Day

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal remembered his late mother Gwen Rampal on her second death anniversary today (October 27, 2020) by penning an emotional note in her memory. The Ra.One actor shared a happy picture with his mother on his Instagram page and captioned it with a beautiful note.

Arjun wrote, "On this day, two years ago the most special person in my life, my mother left her mortal state. Today she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me. Her teachings, keep me strong and calm even today, one of them being, Silence isn't empty its full of answers. I request you all to keep her in your prayers today. To cherish all your mothers, go give them a big hug and tell them you love them. I miss you everyday Ma. #mymothermyangel."

Arjun's live-in partner Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart emoji on his post. Kim Sharma wrote, ""♥️ Most beautiful funny Gona xxxx." "Rememberer well..," read Rahul Dev's comment. Arjun's daughter Mahika commented on his post, "Dadi," followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, on Teachers' Day this year, Arjun had dedicated a post to his late mother. It read, "Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other childrens lives, who were her students."

Arjun Rampal's mother, who was suffering from cancer, passed away on October 27, 2018. Post her demise, the actor had penned a long post on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Arjun and his partner Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik last year. In an interview with GQ India, the actor opened up about his girlfriend's pregnancy and said, "It wasn't planned. I was going through a really rough time. Then my mother passed away on October 27. We'd gone to immerse her ashes in the Ganges at Rishikesh, and when we came back Gabriella told me that she was pregnant. Life is funny. One life had been lost, but here was the universe giving me a new life, a gift. This is a baby we so wanted to have."

