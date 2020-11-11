Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Reaches NCB Office For Questioning
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Wednesday (November 11) morning. The model was reportedly summoned by the NCB for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.
A report in Hindustan Times revealed that Arjun has also been summoned by the investigative agency and has been asked to join the probe on November 11. Earlier this week, on Monday, the actor's residence was raided and some electronic gadgets were seized. The report also stated that the actor's driver was questioned by the agency. Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was recently arrested by the NCB at a resort in Lonavala. He was allegedly in touch with the drug peddlers, who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and others who were arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Agisilaos Was Arrested By NCB In October
An NCB officer revealed that 0.8 gram of a black colour sticky substance alleged as charas was recovered from Agisilaos. Apart from that, Alprazolam tablets were also found when his residence in Khar was searched. Hindustan Times quoted an officer as saying, "Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty."
Court Granted Agisilaos Bail After Two Day Custody
After Agisilaos' two-day custody with the NCB ended, he filed for bail through lawyer Kushal Mor. He had also retracted his statement given to the agency when produced before the special court on October 20. The bail was allowed by the court with conditions, including him being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB. However, the NCB once again sought his custody in another drug case related to Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad, according to Indian Express.
NCB Has Made Several Other Arrests In Past Few Months
Over the last few months, the NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood and has arrested many including Rhea Chakraborty, who spent nearly a month in Byculla jail. The NCB also questioned other top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.
Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Agisilaos To Remain In Judicial Custody Till November 3
Drugs Case: Gabriella Demetriades's Brother Granted Bail; Taken Into Custody By NCB Again