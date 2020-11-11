Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Reaches NCB Office For Questioning

Agisilaos Was Arrested By NCB In October

An NCB officer revealed that 0.8 gram of a black colour sticky substance alleged as charas was recovered from Agisilaos. Apart from that, Alprazolam tablets were also found when his residence in Khar was searched. Hindustan Times quoted an officer as saying, "Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty."

Court Granted Agisilaos Bail After Two Day Custody

After Agisilaos' two-day custody with the NCB ended, he filed for bail through lawyer Kushal Mor. He had also retracted his statement given to the agency when produced before the special court on October 20. The bail was allowed by the court with conditions, including him being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB. However, the NCB once again sought his custody in another drug case related to Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad, according to Indian Express.

NCB Has Made Several Other Arrests In Past Few Months

Over the last few months, the NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood and has arrested many including Rhea Chakraborty, who spent nearly a month in Byculla jail. The NCB also questioned other top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.