Arjun Rampal Says He Has Nothing To Do With Drugs After Being Quizzed By NCB For 7 Hours

Actor Arjun Rampal was quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (November 13, 2020) for around seven hours, in connection with the case related to the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned about the banned drug which was found at their residence during the raid on November 9.

Post the interrogation, when Arjun Rampal emerged from the NCB's zonal office in South Mumbai, the actor told reporters that he has nothing to do with drugs and denied all the claims of possessing any narcotics substances.

Arjun Rampal Claims He Has Nothing To Do With Drugs Arjun Rampal said, "I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence." The Actor Says It's Wrong To Malign Someone's Image He further added, "The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am co-operating with the agency." Earlier, The NCB Arrested One Of Arjun's Friends Paul Bartel On Thursday, Arjun Rampal's friend Paul Bartel, a foreign national was arrested by the NCB following interrogation. Paul allegedly also has links to Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was earlier arrested by NCB.

A day before the raid at Arjun Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after they found 10 grams of ganja (cannabis) at their Juhu residence. She was later granted bail by a city court.

ALSO READ: NCB Arrests Man With Alleged Link To Arjun Rampal's Brother-In-Law In Drugs Probe

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal's Emotional Post On Mom Gwen's Second Death Anniversary: I Miss You Every Day