Arjun Rampal Talks About Halting Nail Polish Shoot When His Co-Stars Contracted COVID-19

Shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been challenging for many with changed social norms and new safety measures put in place. Sometimes, there is the added pressure of the cast and crew testing positive for the virus.

Arjun Rampal, who shot for his upcoming film Nail Polish amid the pandemic, opened up on how hard it was to shoot during these challenging times. The film's shoot had to be halted for three weeks because his co-stars contracted the virus.

IANS quoted Arjun as saying, "It was extremely challenging -- everything from production teams having to be on top of their game, to actors being vulnerable, to Zee5 taking a huge risk, to co-stars Manav (Kaul) and Anand (Tiwari) getting Covid, to shoot coming to a halt for three weeks."

He added, "Re-gathering ourselves and braving the situation, we had all the experiences. The best feeling was fighting through all these times and finishing what we had started."

Talking about Nail Polish, it is a film about how a lawyer defends a high-profile client accused of killing migrant children. Through a courtroom drama, the film unveils the mystery of what happened to the children. Directed by Bhargava Krishna, the film also stars Rajat Kapur among others. It is scheduled for release on January 1, 2021, on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been hitting the headlines lately for being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to a drugs case, that emerged from Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been questioned twice by the agency.

