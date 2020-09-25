Arjun Rampal Tests Negative For COVID-19!

Actor Arjun Rampal breathes a sigh of relief as he tests negative for COVID-19. The actor informed his fans via social media and wrote, "Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers."

Arjun Rampal Pens A Touching Note For His Late Mother On Teachers' Day

Yesterday, Arjun shared that his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of their film Nail Polish, hence the actor had to undergo the test too.

He wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them."

Apart from Rampal, the crew of Nail Polish is also advised to get tested for COVID-19. While Arjun will be quarantined at home as he has to get retested, the shooting of Nail Polish has been stopped with immediate effect.

Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun Rampal asserted that the unit had adopted strict safety measures amid the ongoing pandemic, and shared that the cast and crew had to take antigen tests everyday.

Meanwhile, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have isolated themselves at home.

We wish the duo a speedy recovery.

Malaika Arora On Fighting COVID-19: I Realised That This Virus Can Bring You To Your Knees