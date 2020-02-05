Armaan Jain's Reception: Kareena, Karisma & KJo Go 'Bole Chudiyan', SRK-Gauri Dance On 'Kajra Re'
Actor Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra is currently the talk of the town. After tying the knot in New Delhi on February 3, 2020, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in a posh hotel in Mumbai. Several A-listers from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others attended the party to bless the newly-weds.
Everyone had a blast at Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception and it was a night to remember! We came across some videos from the starry reception which you just cannot miss.
#bolechudiyan at #armaankishaadi with @therealkarismakapoor & @karanjohar
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major nostalgia bytes when she shook a leg with sister Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic song, 'Bole Chudiyan'.
The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan also grooved with his 'Begum' Gauri Khan to 'Kajara Re' and soon, Karan Johar too joined the couple.
شاروخان وزوجته جوري خان وكاران جوهر يرقصون على اغنية kajra re SRK & his wife gauri Dancing with karan 🔥🔥🔥 #shahrukhkhan #srk #kingkhan #gaurikhan #karanjohar #kajrare #armaanwedsanissa #armaanjain #anissamalhotra #anissamaangayi #kareenakapoor #karishmakapoor #aadarjain #tarasutaria #weddingreception #wedding #armaankishaadi #bollywood #armaanjainwedding #بوليوود #شاروخان
King Khan and Gauri even danced to the tunes of 'Saddi Gali' and left the audience enthralled.
Reposted from @teamsrkvideos [Video]: King and Queen Khan winning hearts with their moves at Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception in Mumbai last night 😍 🔥 #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan #srk #bollywood #teamsrk #teamshahrukhkhan
Rumoured lovebirds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's sizzling dance moves to 'Gallan Kardi', too won hearts.
تارا سوتاريا ترقص مع حبيبها ادار جين على اغنية Gallan Kardi Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain dancing together 🎵🎵🎵🔥 #tarasutaria #aadarjain #armaanjain #armaankishaadi #saifalikhan #gallankardi #alayaf #dance #lovebirds #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #weddingreception #weddingday #wedding #meribhaikishaadi #anissamalhotra #anissamaangayi #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #sidharthmalhotra #kiaraadvani #kareenakapoor #بوليوود
Also, don't miss these pictures from Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's star-studded wedding reception party.
A Perfect Family Click
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue traditional bandhgala while his lady love Alia Bhatt dazzled in a pink and green lehenga. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor looked stunning in a blue and green ensemble dress.
Traditional Vibes
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a silver, shimmery lehenga while her sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira twinned in white.
Couple Goals
Malaika Arora made several heads turn with her sultry red saree and arrived hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor who opted for a velvet green traditional outfit.
