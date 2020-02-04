Armaan Jain's Wedding: Karisma & Kareena Kapoor Are The Coolest Baraatis; Taimur Steals The Show

Swag On Point

Karisma Kapoor along with her daughter Samaira and sister Kareena lit up the baraat with the groom Armaan, who looked cool in a pair of sunglasses.

We Are A Family

Armaan Jain is seen striking a pose with his cousins Kareena and Karisma and boy, little Taimur's cute expressions is making us go 'awww' all the way.

Match Made In Heaven

Armaan Jain looked dapper in a white sherwaani while his bride Anissa painted a radiant picture in a red lehenga.

Captured On Lens

The newly-weds pose for a picture with their respective families and it's such a perfect moment.

Little Tim With His Mommy Dearest

We totally love this candid click of Bebo with her little boy Taimur. The picture is giving us major sunshine vibes.

The Bachchan Parivaar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made several heads turn with her shimmery white Anarkali. Her hubby Abhishek opted for a formal look in a black suit. And yes, how can we forget Aaradhya who looked cute in a red lehenga.