Armaan Jain Wedding: Taimur, Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Spotted Dancing At The ‘Baraat’

Armaan Jain and Anissa Alia Malhotra are all set to get hitched today (February 3, 2020) and we're here with a cute video from their baraat, wherein you can spot cutie Taimur Ali Khan and his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the video, Saif can be seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders while the latter looks a bit puzzled. Have a look at the video below..

The video is not only going viral on the internet but is also winning millions of hearts. After all, it doesn't happen every day that we get to see Taimur as a 'baraati'.

We also came across a few pictures of Taimur, wherein he can be seen posing for a camera with his mommy. In the picture, Taimur can be seen in a royal blue kurta by Raghavendra Rathore. Kareena, on the other side, can be seen in a pitambari yellow leheriya saree by Nikasha.

Their pictures speak volume about 'pure love' that they share with each other and we just can't take our eyes off! We're sure you will feel the same. Have a look at their pictures below..

On a related note, be it on a personal or a professional front, both Kareena and Saif are in a happy space. Kareena's last release, Good Newwz was a hit while Saif's latest release, Jawaani Jaaneman is doing well at the box office.