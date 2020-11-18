Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma's Wedding Anniversary Post For Each Other Spells Love In Bold!
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her actor-hubby Aayush Sharma complete six years of marital bliss today (November 18, 2020). To mark this special occasion, the couple penned heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram pages to commemorate six years of love and togetherness.
'I Am Glad We Gambled Our Lives To Each Other 6 Years Back,' Says Arpita Khan Sharma
Sharing a bunch of unseen pictures featuring her and Aayush, Arpita wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE ❤️ For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."
Aayush Sharma Says It Feels Like He Has Known Arpita Forever
Aayush Sharma too expressed his love for his doting wife Arpita and posted on his Instagram page, "Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always."
Aayush Is Currently Busy Shooting For A Film
As Aayush is shooting for his upcoming film Antim in Pune, this would be the first time he will be away from his wife Arpita on their wedding anniversary. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and also stars Salman Khan in a pivotal role.
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. The wedding was a star-studded affair with who's who from Bollywood and also from the political arena making their presence felt. Arpita and Aayush have two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat, who make timely appearances on their parents' social media handles.
