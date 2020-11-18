Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma's Wedding Anniversary Post For Each Other Spells Love In Bold!

'I Am Glad We Gambled Our Lives To Each Other 6 Years Back,' Says Arpita Khan Sharma

Sharing a bunch of unseen pictures featuring her and Aayush, Arpita wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE ❤️ For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."

Aayush Sharma Says It Feels Like He Has Known Arpita Forever

Aayush Sharma too expressed his love for his doting wife Arpita and posted on his Instagram page, "Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always."

Aayush Is Currently Busy Shooting For A Film

As Aayush is shooting for his upcoming film Antim in Pune, this would be the first time he will be away from his wife Arpita on their wedding anniversary. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and also stars Salman Khan in a pivotal role.