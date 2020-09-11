Arrest Sajid Khan Trends On Twitter As Model Paula Accuses Him Of Harassing Her When She Was 17

Paula Says Sajid Asked Her To Strip In Front Of Him

Paula further said that Sajid Khan spoke dirty to her, and tried to touch her inappropriately. Paula further added, "He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie."

Paula Regrets Not Speaking Up Before

Paula further asserted that she regrets not speaking up before, but also said that she believes such people should be behind the bars.

"These bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and stealing away your dreams," wrote Paula.

Paula Receives Immense Support From Netizens

A user wrote, "No matter how late... Atleast you dared. And thats enough for the people to support you...! We are always there for you.🙏"

Another user also lent support to Paula and wrote, "It takes guts to speak up girl. We are proud of you. More power to you."

"We are with you 🙏 please stay strong," commented another user on her post.

#ArrestSajidKhan Trends On Twitter

Amid all the hullabaloo around Paula's post, Twitterati started slamming Sajid Khan and urged the government to arrest the filmmaker for his alleged notorious act.

A user wrote, "The girl was not even an adult when this happened. Sajid khan should be arrested. #ArrestSajidKhan."

Another user wrote, "Its 4th time Sajid Khan been accused of sexual harassment. But the Police is busy in targetting #KanganaRanaut. How long will it take for him to get convicted? #ArrestSajidKhan"

We wonder how would Sajid react to Paula's allegations.