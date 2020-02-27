ArrestSwaraBhasker Trends As Twitter Blames Actress For Delhi Violence

Swara Bhasker has been making headlines for taking part in protests for a week now, but her recent speech has Twitterati convinced that the violence taking place in Delhi is the actress's doing. A video of Swara's speech has now gone viral on Twitter, along with the hashtag, 'Arrest Swara Bhasker' which has been trending since morning.

Jaffrabad और Maujpur Protest पर Swara Bhsker ने बजाई तालियां,और कहीं ये बातें | FilmiBeat

Twitterati has accused Swara of inciting violence in Delhi and are asking officials to take action and arrest her. Many have also called out the right to speech and freedom of expression resulting in such hateful speeches by celebrities.

While Swara mentioned in her speech that the fight has been a 90-year-long journey and its time to resist the hate, one Twitter user questioned why she did not open up when a police officer was killed?

"We should see Kunal Kamra’s act as an act of resistance." The time for politeness is over, Swara Bhasker thundered at this Mumbai gathering. pic.twitter.com/bW8BYr2HwF — Brut India (@BrutIndia) February 6, 2020

Swara in her four-minutes long speech went on to question Supreme Court's decisions and asked why Muslims are targeted? She also added how we need not be polite when raising our concerns and protesting. The actress claimed the fight is at home and we need to start resisting the ideologies in our family.

"I think that when we talk about resistance, which is really the only way forward, I think we have to find ways to resist at every step, at every single step. I would urge all of us, and I'm sure you all agree, but still, again, begs repetition. I think we should see Kunal Kamra's act as an act of resistance. That was an act of protest. It doesn't have to be polite," she added.

Take a look at Twitter reactions to Swara's Speech,

#DelhiRiot2020 Are The Results of There Are No Strict Broadcasting Laws Enacted.The HM,I&B & Law Ministers are Mere Mute Spectators, Hate Mongers Running SmearCampaigns & Inciting Violence Are Given Free Run@PMOIndia#ArrestSwaraBhaskar#IndiaWantsAnswerspic.twitter.com/jHLAM7ZjIQ — Jay® (@SaffronJay) February 27, 2020

#ArrestSwaraBhaskar @ReallySwara this is what miguiding people and asking them to "Resist " has done : pic.twitter.com/3zy2ssT8LV — Aawara hun (@pun_chai_ati) February 27, 2020

#ArrestSwaraBhaskar

She is an ill - informed activist cum part time starlet cum fake news peddler cum propagandaist cum Hinduphobic who is hate everything that associated with Hinduism. pic.twitter.com/yv2SXds18k — चरखा butt (@li_barandu) February 27, 2020

Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker-Divya Dutta's Queer Love Story Is Full Of Emotions

Swara Bhaskar Questions Government On Awarding Padma Shri To Pakistani Origin Singer Adnan Sami