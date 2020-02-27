    For Quick Alerts
      #ArrestSwaraBhasker Trends As Twitter Blames Actress For Delhi Violence

      Swara Bhasker has been making headlines for taking part in protests for a week now, but her recent speech has Twitterati convinced that the violence taking place in Delhi is the actress's doing. A video of Swara's speech has now gone viral on Twitter, along with the hashtag, 'Arrest Swara Bhasker' which has been trending since morning.

      Twitterati has accused Swara of inciting violence in Delhi and are asking officials to take action and arrest her. Many have also called out the right to speech and freedom of expression resulting in such hateful speeches by celebrities.

      While Swara mentioned in her speech that the fight has been a 90-year-long journey and its time to resist the hate, one Twitter user questioned why she did not open up when a police officer was killed?

      Swara in her four-minutes long speech went on to question Supreme Court's decisions and asked why Muslims are targeted? She also added how we need not be polite when raising our concerns and protesting. The actress claimed the fight is at home and we need to start resisting the ideologies in our family.

      "I think that when we talk about resistance, which is really the only way forward, I think we have to find ways to resist at every step, at every single step. I would urge all of us, and I'm sure you all agree, but still, again, begs repetition. I think we should see Kunal Kamra's act as an act of resistance. That was an act of protest. It doesn't have to be polite," she added.

      Take a look at Twitter reactions to Swara's Speech,

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
      X