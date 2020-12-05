Arshad Warsi Is Not Bothered By Comparisons Between Durgamati And Bhaagamathie; Says 'It's The Same Director, Same Feel'

Arshad Warsi Reacts To Comparisons Between Durgamati And Bhaagamathie

The actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Comparisons are bound to happen. There is nothing you can do about it. They are the same films with different actors, different language. It's okay to be compared as long as you have done your job well. Fortunately we have the same director so it's the same point of view. So the risk factor is not that much. If it were a different point of view, then we would not know what people would like. It's the same director, same feel."

Arshad Warsi On Why He Doesn't Mind Remakes Of Regional Films

Defending Hindi remakes of regional films, Arshad further told the tabloid, "Why not? Dayavan and Nayakan (Feroz Khan's Dayavan was a remake of Tamil film Nayakan by Mani Ratnam), I loved those films. It's absolutely fine. I would love to see a lot of Tamil films, Malayalam and South films. They are really good. They come out with innovative stories, take risks and we don't do that."

Arshad Warsi Believes Remakes Help In Expanding The Audience

Arshad explained his point by saying, "I don't want to see a Brad Pitt doing a Shah Rukh Khan film. I only want to see Shah Rukh Khan do it. If you even make Benjamin Button, I don't want to see Brad Pitt speaking Hindi. I don't want to see that. I want to see my guy doing it. You expand your audience. With this, a lot more people will realise what Bhaagamathie is. I am sure a whole lot of people must not have seen it because they do not understand the language and now, there is a whole another section of the country that will enjoy this."