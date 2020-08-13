Arshad Warsi On Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Diagnosis: People Like Him Are Rare, I Pray That He Gets Better

Arshad Warsi Says Sanjay Dutt Will Emerge A Winner As He Is A Fighter

The actor was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I don't know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter."

Arshad And Sanjay Were To Begin Working On A Comedy Film Called Blockbuster

While the shooting of Blockbuster is likely to be deferred with the latest development, Warsi told the tabloid, "Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better."

Arshad Revealed That He Had Spoken To Sanjay Dutt When The Latter Was Recently Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

"We spoke when he was hospitalised last week; he assured me he was fine," the actor recalled while speaking with the daily.

For those who don't know, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital last week when he complained about breathlessness and discomfort in the chest. However, he tested negative for COVID-19. Dutt was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Later, the actor shared a post on his Instagram page, in which he announced that he is taking a short break from work for medical treatment. Eventually, it was reported that the actor has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.

Maanayata Dutt On Sanjay Dutt's Health

Maanayata released an official statement on Sanjay Dutt's health, in which she thanked everyone for their wishes for her hubby's speedy recovery. She said that this trying time too, shall pass and they will emerge as winners. Maanayata also requested fans not to fall prey to rumours and speculations.