    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Artistes From Music Industry To Unite For All-star Fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

      By P T I
      |

      Several singers and composers from the music industry, including Adnan Sami, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar among others, will be performing a digital concert where viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

      The Care Concert, to be streamed on April 11, will also feature artistes like Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, etc.

      artistes-from-music-industry-to-unite-for-all-star-fundraiser-the-care-concert

      The artistes will come together on digital platforms to perform from their homes, asking viewers to donate while they play for them. T-Series, 93.5 RED FM and YouTube have backed the initiative.

      "Amidst such unprecedented and uncertain times when the world is grappling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly... The Care Concert' is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home.

      "We hope to bring some positivity in the current scenario through music and also create an opportunity which allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series said in a statement.

      Neha Kakkar On Ex, Himansh Kohli's Allegations: Don't Dare To Use My Name & Don't Become Bechara

      The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM, where viewers can pledge money through a link provided for the donations.

      It will be hosted by RED FM's RJ Malishka.

      Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X