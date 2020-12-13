Arya Banerjee's Death Is Not A Case Of Homicide, Confirms Autopsy Report

Arya Banerjee, the Dirty Picture fame actress was found dead at her Jodhpur Park residence on Friday (December 11, 2020). As per the latest updates, the autopsy report has now confirmed that Arya Banerjee's death is not a case of homicide. According to the post-mortem report, the 35-year-old was suffering from liver cirrhosis.

The update was revealed by Murlidhar Sharma, the Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (Crime), to the IANS. "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of death", said the officer, who also revealed that Arya Bannerjee was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

Arya Banerjee, who was born as Debdatta Banerjee, is the daughter of the late sitarist Nikhil Banerjee. As reported earlier, Arya was living in an apartment in Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, with her pet. The police team broke into her apartment after her maid complained that the actress is not opening the door or picking up the calls. Arya Banerjee's body was found in her bedroom.

Coming to her acting career, Arya Banerjee made her Bollywood debut with the 2010-released acclaimed movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She later played a supporting role in Dirty Picture, the Vidya Balan starrer which was released in 2011. Arya had also appeared in one of the segments of Savdhaan India, the popular Television series.

