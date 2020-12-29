Aryan Khan's Acoustic Cover Of Charlie Puth's Attention Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'His Attitude Is Like SRk'

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan-following even before his debut in Bollywood. While the star kid never fails to impress us with his handsome pictures, recently, we got a glimpse of his musical talent in a video which is going viral on social media.

In the new clipping, Khan Jr. is seen strumming an acoustic guitar and singing a verse from Charlie Puth's popular song 'Attention'. Towards the end in the video, Aryan is seen losing track of the chorus and saying, "We need to practise."

Watch the video.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't stop gushing over Aryan's voice. A fan wrote, "Can't stop looking at this." Another comment read, "He's attitude is like SRK."

Aryan is currently pursuing his higher studies in the US. Earlier, on David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Aryan is not keen on following his footsteps.

Elaboraing further, Shah Rukh had said that one of the reasons why Aryan does not want to become an actor is because of the inevitable comparisons.

The superstar had revealed that his son Aryan is worried that his efforts would constantly be seen and judged in his shadow. SRK had said, "His issue was, which I think is very very practical and honest, every time I will be compared to you. So if I do well it will not be because I got skilled at this but it will be like, obviously he is the son so he will do well. It's in the genes. And if I don't do well it will always be like 'my God look at him. what his father did and what is he doing . So he says I don't want to be in this position."

ALSO READ: When Aryan Khan Got Into A Fight Because His Friend Said THIS About Shah Rukh Khan!

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Looks Dapper Like His Father In These Throwback Pics From School Days