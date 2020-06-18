Aryan Khan Looks Dapper Like His Father In These Throwback Pics From School Days

Aryan's Throwback Pictures

While his father's style and looks have had an influence on the star kid, Aryan has also inspired SRK to make some changes. Earlier, while on the chat show Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he decided to build a physique because of his son Aryan. SRK revealed Aryan got in a fight with a girl because she called his father fat. This was at the time when SRK was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.

How Aryan Influenced SRK

Shah Rukh said, "My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me (SRK) an a**hole. Aryan didn't react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn't react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,' he kicked her." When he got mad at Aryan for fighting, he said, "‘Papa, it's not her fault. It's you. Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn't mind. You look handsome on KBC. You're not an a**hole, I know. You're a cool guy. But you are fat, papa.'"

SRK's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, SRK has not announced his next project after the release of Zero in 2018. There have been rumours about SRK collaborating with directors like Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj & DK, but the actor has not made any official confirmation. According to reports, he will be making a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer, Brahmastra.