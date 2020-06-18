Aryan Khan Looks Dapper Like His Father In These Throwback Pics From School Days
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been a fan favourite just like his sister Suhana Khan. The star kid's pictures often go viral on social media, and recently his throwback pictures from school have been making the rounds on the internet.
Some of the candid pictures of Aryan are from his school days, in which he can be seen having fun with his friends. One of the pictures also shows Aryan in his school blazer getting clicked with his batchmates for a class photograph. SRK's son looks dapper like his father at a young age and will surely leave his fans breathless if he chooses to work on the screen like his sister.
Aryan's Throwback Pictures
While his father's style and looks have had an influence on the star kid, Aryan has also inspired SRK to make some changes. Earlier, while on the chat show Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he decided to build a physique because of his son Aryan. SRK revealed Aryan got in a fight with a girl because she called his father fat. This was at the time when SRK was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.
How Aryan Influenced SRK
Shah Rukh said, "My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me (SRK) an a**hole. Aryan didn't react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn't react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,' he kicked her." When he got mad at Aryan for fighting, he said, "‘Papa, it's not her fault. It's you. Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn't mind. You look handsome on KBC. You're not an a**hole, I know. You're a cool guy. But you are fat, papa.'"
SRK's Upcoming Projects
Meanwhile, SRK has not announced his next project after the release of Zero in 2018. There have been rumours about SRK collaborating with directors like Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj & DK, but the actor has not made any official confirmation. According to reports, he will be making a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer, Brahmastra.
