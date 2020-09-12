As Kangana Ranaut's Mom Condemns Maharashtra Government, Actress Says She's Scared Of Her Anger

As Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut condemned the Maharashtra government over BMC's action against her daughter's office, the Queen actress says she's still scared of her mom's anger. For the unversed, Asha Ranaut told ANI, "What Maharashtra govt did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter & people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth & will continue doing that. I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her."

On this, Kangana tweeted, "माता जी जैसे बचपन में हमारी क्लास लगाती थी वही क्लास उन्होंने शिव सेना की भी लगादी, यह चण्डी रूप से शिव सेना का तो पता नहीं लेकिन मुझे आज भी बहुत डर लगता है।" (The way my mother used to take our class in childhood, she has reprimanded Shiv Sena in the same way. I don't know about Shiv Sena, but I'm still scared of her angry avatar.)

Netizens applauded Kangana's mother's way of reprimanding the Maharashtra government, and asked the actress to stay strong.

A user wrote, "I love your mother, we all relate to our mother Hugging faceRed heart caring and loving at the same time most protective. I really feel proud of watching this video, she gave born to another braveheart like her."

Another user wrote, "Well a mother can turn from Gauri to Mahakali if her child is threatened. And when a Daughter like Kangana who has made entire Himachal and India proud of herself is threatened it's obvious that her Mother would be enraged. Hats off to u Ms. Asha Ranaut for Ur upbringing."

Kangana also shared with her fans that she's pleasantly surprised with the way her mother reacted to the situation. She said, "When they broke my office, mom's warning face flashed before my eyes " KAHA THA MAINE" haven't taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter."

