Asha Parekh Says She Has Never Seen Stardom Like Rajesh Khanna's: There Were Hundreds Of Girls Mobbing Him

In her latest tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, veteran actress Asha Parekh said that she has never seen stardom like Rajesh Khanna's, with whom she has worked in films like Kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajna, etc. Reminiscing about her shooting days with him, Asha recalled, "When we were shooting for Aan Milo Sajna and Kati Patang, there were hundreds of girls mobbing him. We had to cancel the shooting."

Asha Parekh teamed up with Rajesh Khanna in his second film Baharon Ke Sapne. Speaking about his stardom, Parekh said, "He was then an unknown shy actor. Everything changed in two years. By the time we worked together he was a superstar, like none before him and none after."

The Teesri Manzil actress further shared that if there was one name whose stardom could be compared with Rajesh Khanna's, it was Dev Anand.

"The only stardom I've seen that is comparable with Rajesh Khanna is Dev Anand. Deewane the fans Dev Saab ke (Fans were crazy about Dev Saab). When we shot Mahal together we had to cancel many times, the crowd was uncontrollable. They wanted to touch him, kiss him, hug him... just like they wanted with Rajesh Khanna," added the veteran actress.

When asked if she ever witnessed a change in Khanna's behaviour owing to his immense stardom, Parekh said that the change was inevitable, but he was always sweet and polite to her.

"There was no change in his behaviour towards me. In fact I remember we had a lot of fun shooting for the song 'Achcha Toh Hum Chalte Hain' in Aan Milo Sajna. We had to hurry the shooting as we had to catch the sunset. In hastle Rajesh and I got confused about the lyrics and began to mime each other's lines. We had a good laugh over that," recalled the 78-year-old actress.

