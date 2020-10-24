Ashtami Special: Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanya Puja With Daughter Samisha And Eight Other Girls

Today, an elated Shilpa Shetty performed 'Kanya puja' with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra and eight other girls, and shared the video on her Instagram page. In the video, without flaunting Samisha's face, Shilpa applied 'alta' on her little feet and worshipped the goddess at her home.

Shilpa captioned the video as, "On the auspicious occasion of #Ashtami today, we were fortunate & blessed with our very own DEVI Samisha her first Navratri, so performed the Kanya Pooja, with her & 8 little girls, welcomed with all precautions taken."

She further wrote, "Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today & her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve & pamper these little girls. Jai Mata Di."

Shilpa's sister Shamita was also seen serving food to other eight girls with all love and dedication. Shilpa is seen washing the feet of the little girls and performing aarti.

As soon as she posted the video, netizens can't stop pouring love on Shilpa's daughter. They prayed for her well being and blessed the little one on the eve of Ashtami.

Samisha was born via surrogacy in February 2020. Shilpa had shared the news of her arrival on her Instagram page by writing, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also casts Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

