Ashutosh Rana Birthday Special: Renuka Shahane Wants To Surprise Him With Script And Direct Him
Ashutosh Rana born on 10 November 1967, turns a year older today. Ashutosh Rana has been a part of some of the biggest releases in Hindi film industry. He has surprised the audience with his performances as the antagonist in films like Sangharsh, Dushman, Jaanwar and others, and has also earned the audience's sympathy with roles like Ab Tak Chhappan 2 and Simmba.
The actor's wife Renuka Shahane recently interacted with Times Of India and revealed that they will celebrate the birthday virtually. She said that the actor is away shooting in a no network area of Dalhousie.
Renuka Shahane On Ashutosh Rana's Birthday
Renuka also revealed that the actor is not very birthday friendly and it is not easy to make plans for him. He enjoys spending time with his family and meeting his Guruji. "Unfortunately, this year his guru passed away in May. So this is not going to be the time for him to celebrate," she added.
Renuka Shahane On Her Birthday Gift For Husband
Talking about her birthday gift for Rana, she added, "We both are very simple people and we do not have any such wants to be fulfilled. But I would definitely love to surprise him one day with a script in which I could direct him. Worthy of him, I would like to write something so that I can direct him."
Renuka Shahane's Special Post For Ashutosh Rana
She also shared a special birthday post for her better half on Instagram. Posting a collage of his candid pictures, she wrote, "Love you forever & beyond. Happy birthday @ashutosh_ramnarayan." For the unversed, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh first met on the premiere of 1997 film Jayati, directed by Hansal Mehta. Four years later in 2001, the two tied the knot and recently celebrated 19 years of togetherness.
