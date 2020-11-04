Athiya Shetty Says Her B'Day Celebrations Will Be Quiet, Hopes The World Rids Itself Of Suffering

Athiya Shetty will be turning a year older on November 5, and the actress has a birthday wish which we all would like. She hopes that the world rids itself of trouble and suffering, especially after how tough the year 2020 has been.

"I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony and peace. Even though it's a very clichéd answer, I think that's what the world needs today - just being nice and be grateful. It breaks my heart to see people suffering from this virus and natural disaster and just so much going on in 2020. I just wish for some sort of change," said Athiya, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She also hopes to have interesting projects to work on and challenging characters to play this coming year. Athiya made her debut with the 2015 film Hero, and later starred in Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019).

Talking about her birthday celebrations this year, she said that she plans to keep it low-key.

"My pandemic birthday plans are going to be same as my normal birthday plans. I always prefer a quiet birthday with family and close friends and not doing too many hectic things. My birthday plan is going to be nice company, amazing food and just being grateful and counting my blessings," she said.

When asked if she is someone who worries about growing older, Athiya quipped that she loves growing older. "I love growing older. I've never really been one who says that 'Oh I never want to feel older.' I feel with age comes experience, with age comes better things in life and you just grow. Change is the only constant and we evolve and become better people and just meet new people in our lives. I feel definitely become wiser," she said.

