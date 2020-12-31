Atrangi Re Director Aanand L Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says He Is Asymptomatic

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai who recently resumed work on his upcoming film Atrangi Re amid the pandemic, has now tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The director-producer took to his Twitter page to share this news. He said that he is asymptomatic and has been quarantined.

Aanand L Rai took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏."

See his tweet.

As soon as Rai shared this news on social media, netizens wished him a speedy recovery. A Twitter user wrote, "Take care sir. Pls get well soon 🥺❤️." "Omg, just t care sir Ji," read another comment.

Aanand L Rai had recently wrapped the third shooting schedule of Atrangi Re which stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The filmmaker had also shared a picture featuring the crew of Atrangi Re at Raisina Hill in Delhi and captioned it as, "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule." On Wednesday (December 30, 2020), the film's team had gathered under a roof for a small-cutting ceremony by Aanand, Sara, Dhanush and others.

