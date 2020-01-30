    For Quick Alerts
      Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Announces New Project With Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

      By
      |

      Ahead of the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan announces her next project, Atrangi Re, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with two superstars - Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara shared a picture with Akshay and Dhanush on her Instagram page and wrote, "I can't believe my luck 💫🌼☀🌞. My next film 🎥 🎞 : ATRANGI RE 👏🏻. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir 🙏🏻. In an @arrahman musical 🎶. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself."

      The film will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and will feature Akshay in a special role. "I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes."

      atrangi-re-sara-ali-khan-announces-new-film-with-akshay-kumar-dhanush

      "It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life," Akshay said in a statement.

      Akshay also said that he is looking forward to work with Sara and Dhanush. "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go," said the Housefull 4 actor.

      Sara Ali Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan 'You Are Ready For A Relationship But Not Marriage?

      About Sara and Dhanush's pairing in Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai said, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

      Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay'a Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will go on floors on March 1.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
