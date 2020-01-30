Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Announces New Project With Akshay Kumar And Dhanush
Ahead of the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan announces her next project, Atrangi Re, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with two superstars - Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara shared a picture with Akshay and Dhanush on her Instagram page and wrote, "I can't believe my luck 💫🌼☀🌞. My next film 🎥 🎞 : ATRANGI RE 👏🏻. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir 🙏🏻. In an @arrahman musical 🎶. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself."
The film will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and will feature Akshay in a special role. "I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes."
"It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life," Akshay said in a statement.
Akshay also said that he is looking forward to work with Sara and Dhanush. "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go," said the Housefull 4 actor.
About Sara and Dhanush's pairing in Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai said, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."
Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay'a Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will go on floors on March 1.