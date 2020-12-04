Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Still With Akshay Kumar; Says She Considers Herself Privileged To Be Working With Him

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on a roll! Currently, she's gearing up for her forthcoming release Coolie No. 1, and is simultaneously also shooting for her next project, Atrangi Re. For the unversed, Atrangi Re is being helmed by Aanand L Rai, who has directed films like Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, Raanjhanaa, etc., and the film marks Sara's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and South superstar Dhanush.

Now, the actress has shared a fresh still from the film, wherein Akshay can be seen holding Sara while looking into her eyes happily. Sara, on the other hand, is looking pretty donning a simple yellow-coloured salwar kameez.

Sara captioned the picture as, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! 🌈💛💚🤗🙌 @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!" The still has already received more than eight lakh likes on Instagram, and netizens can't stop praising the happy picture of Sara and Akshay.

Going by Sara's caption, one can assume that Akshay has kickstarted the shoot of the film.

Not so long ago, when Aanand L Rai made an announcement about Atrangi Re, he had said the subject of the movie cannot be slotted in any genre. "All the three characters are funnily weird and it's their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it's own traits will put them in an unseen space," Rai had said in a statement.

Atrangi Re is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films.

