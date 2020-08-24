Attorney General Rejects Petition Against Swara Bhasker For Comments On Ayodhya Verdict

Usha hetty's Petition

Expressing concern over her statement, Usha Shetty in the petition stated, "It is not merely a cheap stunt for publicity but a deliberate attempt to incite masses to resist and revolt against the apex court. The statement intends to incite a feeling of no confidence amongst the public with respect to the proceedings of the Supreme Court. It amounts to criminal contempt."

Attorney General's Rejection Statement

According to a report in Live Laws, the Attorney General rejected the plea stating its a vague statement not related to any court. "The comments refers to the Judgement of Supreme Court and is not an attack on the institution. This does not offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalise or lower the authority of the Supreme Court. The 2nd Statement is a vague statement not related to any particular Court and something which is so general that no one would take any serious note of this statement. I therefore decline consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Ms. Swara Bhaskar," stated the Attorney General.

SC Awarded The Disputed Land To The Deity Ram Lalla In 2019

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of Supreme Court, led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had ruled a unanimous judgement that the 2.77-acre disputed land parcel had been occupied in the 16th century to build the mosque razed in 1992. The disputed land was awarded to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case.