Atul Kulkarni Says No Industry Can Survive For Over 100 Years If It Has More Bad Than Good

Critically acclaimed actor Atul Kulkarni took a stand in defence of the Hindi film industry amid allegations of drug abuse and discrimination. In a tweet, the actor pointed out that no industry can survive for over a hundred years if it has more bad than good.

Pointing that the balance of good and bad is the same everywhere, he alluded that the negative image of the industry is a result of the increased reporting on it.

"Any industry can not survive and thrive for more than 100 years and become one of the largest in the world in its field with more of bad things and less of good ones in it. The proportion of good and bad is same everywhere. Some are just written about more, that's all," read Atul's tweet.

The actor even responded to some users who questioned what he said.

When asked shouldn't the 'bad' be addressed, Atul replied, "Is the tweet saying that ? Is it about that ?"

Another user wrote, "Surviving doesn't mean it's not on a downward spiral and not going to crash ever. Look at our very own Marathi film industry and how Shwaas revived it." To this, he replied, "Read the tweet again sir. There are other words used than just surviving which seem to have conveniently ignored."

"Huge Fan, bt this is purely a drawback f being a public figure. If u get 2 enjoy the perks of it, u should be ready enough to undergo critical scrutiny 2.! Ofcourse, nothing better than eliminating it frm every field.! A successful fraternity should learn to be responsible..!!" wrote a netizen and Atul's response read, "Every line of yours is True with EVERY field ma'am. Right from medicine to education."

