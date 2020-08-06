    For Quick Alerts
      Author, Activist And Filmmaker Sadia Dehlvi Passes Away At 63

      By
      |

      Noted Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 63. She was recently admitted to a city hospital and was undergoing treatment, but passed away on Wednesday at home.

      Author, Activist And Filmmaker Sadia Dehlvi Passes Away At 63

      Eminent historian Irfan Habib shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear about the tragic demise of Sadia Dehlvi, a well-known cultural figure of Delhi, a dear friend and a wonderful human being. Rest in Peace."

      Dehlvi hailed from the royal 'Shama' family and was known as a woman of many talents. The author and activist also worked as a filmmaker for documentaries and several TV shows. She reportedly edited Bano, an Urdu women's journal, which was founded by her grandfather, Hafiz Yusuf Dehlvi in 1938. Bano reportedly is an iconic Urdu film and a literary monthly.

      Sadia Wrote A Book On Delhi's Culinary History in 2017

      Sadia Wrote A Book On Delhi's Culinary History in 2017

      Sadia was also known as a food connoisseur and wrote a book on Delhi's culinary history in 2017. The book was titled as Jasmine & Jinns: Memories and Recipes of My Delhi. She went on to produce and script shows like Amma and Family in 1995, which starred Zohra Sehgal, a veteran stage actor. She also produced a television show titled Not a Nice Man To Know with late author Khushwant Singh, interviewing women from various fields.

      She Also Worked On Television Shows And Documentaries

      She Also Worked On Television Shows And Documentaries

      She was reportedly a close friend and confidante of Mr Singh, who dedicated his book Not a Nice Man To Know to her. He wrote in his book, "To Sadia Dehlvi, who gave me more affection and notoriety than I deserve." Mr Singh's another book titled, Women And Men In My Life, has Sadia's photo on its cover and a chapter dedicated to her.

      Sadia With Late Author Khushwant Singh

      Sadia With Late Author Khushwant Singh

      Sadia Dehlvi is survived by her son Arman Ali Dehlvi.

