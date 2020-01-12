    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Avinash Tiwary Opens Up About His Struggles Post Laila Majnu’s Release

      By
      |

      Avinash Tiwary receiving a lot of love for his performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu. But the journey hasn't been an easy one for the actor in Bollywood. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Avinash opened up about the struggles in his career.

      Avinash said, “I started with Laila Majnu and it was off the theatres in 5-7 days. It came on the OTT platform and people who loved the film kept talking about it. Thankfully, the audience for the film has grown over time. But I was fighting space, the acknowledgment of my existence then, that I exist and I am still doing it. I was filled with a lot of angst post-Laila Majnu and I thought I’ll be done with it now, but it has only grown for me.”

      Avinash Tiwary

      He went on to add, “The things that I’m fighting with, I really shouldn’t be talking right now. It’s just my feeling towards the media and how I want to win them over. This is one year that I really want to devote it to. I really want to create a soft corner for myself in the media because they don’t like me.”

      The talented actor was recently seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories alongside Mrunal Thakur. Speaking about his experience working with Karan Johar, Avinash shared, "Long back in 2005, I was a junior artist on his set for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, which was being shot in New York. I was doing my film acting training there and that was the time I had been on a Dharma set. From there to playing a protagonist in his film, it has been a dream come true for me."

      Avinash Tiwary will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's maiden production venture for Netflix titled Bulbul.

      ALSO READ: Karan Johar: My Own Segment In 'Ghost Stories' Scares Me!

      ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Starrer Remake Of The Girl On The Train To Release On This Date

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue