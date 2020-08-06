In Pics: Away From The Negativity, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Enjoy Their 'Post Rakhi Vibes'

Earlier today, actress Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen enjoying a beautiful weather along with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Going by the pictures, one can assume that the duo must be staying at a resort away from Mumbai. In one of the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen carrying Sara on his shoulders, while in the other picture, the duo is seen sitting by the roadside and striking a pose with their cycles.

While sharing these pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says 'I can't describe'. To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning."

Many of her fans left heart emoticon on her post and drooled over Sara and Ibrahim's bond.

Off late, many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday received hate comments on their post on social media. Ironically, despite being a star kid, Sara is not in the radar of trolls, and while staying away from all the negativity, Sara is having a gala time with her family.

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re- a romantic drama by Aanand L Rai, which also casts popular south actor Dhanush in the lead role. The film will also have an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar. It's the first time when Sara will be collaborating with both Dhanush and Akshay for a project, and owing to the same reason, audience are quite eager to see what the trio has to offer!