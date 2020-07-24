    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayan Mukherji Directorial, Brahmastra’s Remainder Scenes To Be Shot In Two Shifts?

      By
      |

      Filmmakers in the Hindi film industry are in a fix as to resuming shoots in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films of this year, is yet to complete its shoot. Its makers are planning to shoot the remainder of the movie, in double shifts, starting from October, and aim to complete it by December.

      Brahmastra’s Remainder Scenes To Be Shot In Two Shifts?

      Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, Brahmastra is an action fantasy film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. The film has been through a number of delays, and its release date has been pushed a few times. According to reports, it has around 26 days of shoot left.

      A source informed Mid-Day that the shoot can commence only when the COVID-19 crisis comes under control. "If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts - 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

      The source also said that the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for COVID-19, is very much required on set. The report also added that the upcoming shoot will mostly be dialogue-based, and Ranbir will be shooting one song.

      Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar. Earlier scheduled for release on December 4, 2020, the makers may be considering a June 2021 release.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

      ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: The Cast Gets A New Addition!

      Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X