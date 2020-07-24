Ayan Mukherji Directorial, Brahmastra’s Remainder Scenes To Be Shot In Two Shifts?

Filmmakers in the Hindi film industry are in a fix as to resuming shoots in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films of this year, is yet to complete its shoot. Its makers are planning to shoot the remainder of the movie, in double shifts, starting from October, and aim to complete it by December.

Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, Brahmastra is an action fantasy film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. The film has been through a number of delays, and its release date has been pushed a few times. According to reports, it has around 26 days of shoot left.

A source informed Mid-Day that the shoot can commence only when the COVID-19 crisis comes under control. "If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts - 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

The source also said that the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for COVID-19, is very much required on set. The report also added that the upcoming shoot will mostly be dialogue-based, and Ranbir will be shooting one song.

Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar. Earlier scheduled for release on December 4, 2020, the makers may be considering a June 2021 release.

