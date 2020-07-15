Ayesha Shroff Is All Praise And Impressed By Childhood Friend's Work - ‘100 Days Of Coronatude’

The challenging days of the pandemic have pushed many to utilise this period, productivity and creatively. One great example is brought to us by Monika Patel, writer and a childhood friend of Ayesha Shroff whose essay compilation- '100 days of Coronatude’ and Shroff is highly impressed by her effort.

Ayesha took to her social media handle and shared the book cover of the compilation. She wrote, “Super proud of my childhood friend Monika!!! Once a writer always a writer ❤️❤️❤️”.

Like a true friend, Ayesha poured in praises for her friend and shared the work with her followers. With the lockdown in place, the essay compilation beautifully captures all these days- Dealing with a Virus, Aiming for a Doctorate, The New Normal, Bye Bye COVID, Corona Lessons, Loving Isolation, Because we have to be the Change, Moving and Hundred Days. With dedicated essays on each, this creative work is worth a read and all appreciation.

