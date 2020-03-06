Ayesha Shroff Pens Heartfelt Note For Son Tiger Shroff After Baaghi 3: ‘God Bless You My Baaghi’

Ayesha Shroff was all praise for her son Tiger Shroff after his most recent film, Baaghi 3 hit theatres on Friday. Sharing an adorable throwback picture from Tiger's childhood, Ayesha raved about the action film, and wrote how incredibly proud she is of Tiger. Check it out!

Ayesha captioned her Instagram post, "God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me. God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!" (sic).

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the super successful action film franchise Baaghi. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead opposite Tiger in the film which also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger has starred as Baaghi in all three films of the franchise. In the first, he starred opposite Shraddha whereas in the second, he was seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani.

Tiger, who is seen mostly in action films, had said in an interview that he always wanted to carve out a niche for himself in Bollywood, and is glad that he is now seen as an action star. He has time and again made known that he reveres Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan as his idols.

Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to his debut movie, Heropanti 2. This film will also be directed by Ahmed Khan, and is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

