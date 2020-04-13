Ayesha Shroff Reveals What Hubby Jackie Shroff Is Doing At Their Farmhouse Amid COVID-19 Lockdown!

While most Bollywood stars are homebound with their loved ones owing to the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus, Jackie Shroff is stuck in his Khandala farmhouse, away from his family including wife Ayesha, son Tiger and daughter Krishna.

Recently, while speaking with Spotboye, Ayesha revealed that her husband is happy in the company of his plants spread across his approximately 44,000 square feet garden.

Talking about how the Ram Lakhan actor got stuck at their farmhouse, Ayesha told the online entertainment portal, "He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies."

She further revealed that Jackie is constantly in touch with them through calls and videos. On being asked if she is worried about him considering he is all alone at the farmhouse, she replied, "Not at all! He is doing absolutely fine."

Earlier, Jackie revealed that he could have gone home by getting a permit but decided not to flout the lockdown.

He shared a video on his social media in which he urged fans to follow the rules of lockdown and said, "Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home."

With respect to work, Jackie was last seen in a cameo in son Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

