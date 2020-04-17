Ayesha Takia-Farhan Azmi Offer Their Mumbai Hotel To BMC As Quarantine Facility

Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit to help the government in their battle against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The latest we hear is, Ayesha Takia and her restaurateur-husband Farhan Azmi have now given their hotel in South Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility.

Farhan Azmi confirmed these reports and was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, had offered their personal office space for quarantining COVID-19 patients. The BMC had thanked the superstar for his kind gesture and tweeted, "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture."

Replying back to BMC's tweet, the couple had posted on their respective Twitter handles, "When we say 'mybmc', then it's with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID-19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars."

Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year co-star, Sonu Sood, too had offered his six-storeyed hotel in Juhu as a residential facility to doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

In an official statement, the actor had said, "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people's lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility."

Actor Sachiin Joshi had also offered his 36-room Beatle Hotel in Powai to BMC to quarantine Coronavirus positive patients coming from abroad.

