Ayushmann Khurrana And Brother Aparshakti Buy New Home In Panchkula Worth Rs 9 Crore
A new report revealed that actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana have bought a new house together for the whole family in Panchkula. Amid the lockdown after the travel restrictions were lifted, both the brothers with their families moved to Chandigarh to spend time with their parents. They have also been sharing videos of their fun shenanigans on Instagram.
Recently, Ayushmann and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap were seen at the Tehsil office in Panchkula. According to reports, the new house has been registered in both their names. A source from the Tehsil office told The Times of India, "He came to get the house number 21 registered at the Tehsil office. The house on paper costs approx, Rs 9 crore," and is in sector 6 of Panchkula.
Ayushmann On Buying New Home
Ayushmann also confirmed the purchase and told IANS, "The Khurranas got a new family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address."
Ayushmann Has Been Working On His Fitness During The Lockdown
Ayushmann also revealed that while at home in Chandigarh he has picked up cycling to keep fit. "Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it's very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling."
Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo Is Streaming On Amazon Prime Video
Talking about his films, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and garnered a lot of praise for the screenplay and performances.
Ayushmann will next star in Anek, a political drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film was set to go on floor in April but all film productions were postponed due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak.
