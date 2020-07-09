Ayushmann Khurrana And Brother Aparshakti Buy New Home In Panchkula Worth Rs 9 Crore

Ayushmann On Buying New Home

Ayushmann also confirmed the purchase and told IANS, "The Khurranas got a new family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address."

Ayushmann Has Been Working On His Fitness During The Lockdown

Ayushmann also revealed that while at home in Chandigarh he has picked up cycling to keep fit. "Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it's very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling."

Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo Is Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Talking about his films, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and garnered a lot of praise for the screenplay and performances.

Ayushmann will next star in Anek, a political drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film was set to go on floor in April but all film productions were postponed due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak.