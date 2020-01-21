Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Wish For Wife Tahira: 'You Changed My Perspective Towards Life & Love'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples whose relationship has stood the test of time. As Tahira celebrates her birthday today, her hubby took to his Instagram page to pen a heartwarming note for her.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor wrote, "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. Happy bday love."

Aparshakti Khurrana too wished his sister-in-law Tahira and wrote, "Happpppppy Bdayyyyy Bhabhiiiiiii @tahirakashyap ❤️❤️❤️."

View this post on Instagram Happpppppy Bdayyyyy Bhabhiiiiiii @tahirakashyap ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:47pm PST

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also hosted a small birthday party for his wife at their residence which was attended by some of their close friends Nushrat Bharucha, Mukti Mohan, Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra and others. Nushrat also shared some glimpses from the bash where one can see Tahira feeding a piece of cake to Ayushmann.

Speaking about her birthday plans, the celebrity wife earlier told Hindustan Times, "I am an excited birthday person, even if I don't throw a party on my birthday. I want to celebrate every moment in life and I have really started to appreciate life. I value each day and have a lot of gratitude. I will have a small get-together with my friends, who have been a source of strength for me. I also plan to celebrate the day with cancer patients and hope to inspire them with my journey."

She further added, "Sometimes, we can help people by talking to people and spending quality time with them. I will be meeting women and children who are suffering from cancer. I will also try to make the moment memorable for them and genuinely add value in their lives. I want to tell them to not feel defeated and live their lives to the fullest."

Earlier, Ayushmann and Tahira celebrated New Year 2020 in Bahamas by the beachside and even shared some vacations snaps on their respective social media handles.

