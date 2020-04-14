    For Quick Alerts
      Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Heinous Attacks On Cops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Amid the nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19, there have been instances across the nation where there have been violent attacks on the police force, in the last few days. Ayushmann Khurrana is troubled reading about the number of cases of violence against police personnel in various cities of India amid COVID-19 crisis.

      ayushmann

      The socially conscious actor is deeply disturbed about such acts of crime against cops who are risking their lives daily to protect the citizens of our country. Ayushmann took to social media to condemn such violent acts.

      He wrote, "I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them."

      Several instances of violence like a cop's hand being chopped off in Patiala while on duty to prevent people from stepping out of their homes, mob attacks on policemen in Bhopal and Cuttack, Ahmedabad have been surfacing in the last couple of days. Ayushmann urged all Indians to appreciate the hard work that our police force is putting in to keep COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

      "They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind!" the actor further wrote in his post.

      Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently in quarantine at home with his family. From penning songs to beautiful shayaris, the actor is quite a wordsmith and has been entertaining his fans with his posts on his social media page. Recently, the Dream Girl star even dedicated a heartfelt poem to the frontline workers.

      Speaking about work, the actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

      Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
