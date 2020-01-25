    For Quick Alerts
      Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A New Twist To Dolly Parton's Instagram Challenge

      Dolly Parton, America's amazing singer-songwriter started a viral internet challenge recently when she posted a picture of her different avatars on social media platforms like, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Tinder. Parton has a following of over 2.5 million, and the trend quickly set in among other hollywood as well as Bollywood actors.

      ayushmann khurrana

      Parton wrote the post's caption as, "Get a woman who can do it all," along with a wink-face emoji. The challenge has one posting 4 different pictures appropriate according to the idea and purpose of the social platform. Since Facebook is family friend and Tinder isn't, they have the most bizarre pictures.

      As for Dolly, in her Facebook version, she can be seen wearing a Holly Dolly black sweatshirt, ready to snuggle in, while her Tinder version is a picture from her Playboy photoshoot.

      View this post on Instagram

      Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

      A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:02am PST

      However, among all the actor from Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has to add a new twist to the challenge. The actor has so many different avatars from his movies, that he had to add a new column and show off his profile from movies. Take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jan 24, 2020 at 4:29am PST

      Some of the other twists on the challenge were Will Smith shared 4 gifs for each other platform, while another Hollywood actress shared different level of crying pictures for each one. We also had actors like Manish Paul, Jackky Bhagnanni and more take on the challenge.

      View this post on Instagram

      I’d swipe right

      A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:39pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

      A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:20pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Get a guy who will play them all ✨

      A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:49am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      😜😜😜🤣🤣🤣 #mp #insta #shades #tinder #facebook #look #me

      A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:27am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #FanEdit #Funny

      A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:12am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #Repost @teammasaba_ ・・・ Inspired by @dollyparton, " get you a woman who can do it all!" Not on tinder though 🙏🏼

      A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:41am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Just keeping up with the trend🤣

      A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:40am PST

      Priyanka Chopra also shared her own version of the challenge where instead of using LinkedIn and Tinder she used the her own platform's profiles, Bumble Bizz and Bumble.

      View this post on Instagram

      Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:53pm PST

      On work front, Aysuhmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film starring Ayushmann and Jitu Kumar as a gay couple will also see Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

