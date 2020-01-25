Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A New Twist To Dolly Parton's Instagram Challenge

Dolly Parton, America's amazing singer-songwriter started a viral internet challenge recently when she posted a picture of her different avatars on social media platforms like, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Tinder. Parton has a following of over 2.5 million, and the trend quickly set in among other hollywood as well as Bollywood actors.

Parton wrote the post's caption as, "Get a woman who can do it all," along with a wink-face emoji. The challenge has one posting 4 different pictures appropriate according to the idea and purpose of the social platform. Since Facebook is family friend and Tinder isn't, they have the most bizarre pictures.

As for Dolly, in her Facebook version, she can be seen wearing a Holly Dolly black sweatshirt, ready to snuggle in, while her Tinder version is a picture from her Playboy photoshoot.

However, among all the actor from Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has to add a new twist to the challenge. The actor has so many different avatars from his movies, that he had to add a new column and show off his profile from movies. Take a look:

Some of the other twists on the challenge were Will Smith shared 4 gifs for each other platform, while another Hollywood actress shared different level of crying pictures for each one. We also had actors like Manish Paul, Jackky Bhagnanni and more take on the challenge.

Priyanka Chopra also shared her own version of the challenge where instead of using LinkedIn and Tinder she used the her own platform's profiles, Bumble Bizz and Bumble.

On work front, Aysuhmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film starring Ayushmann and Jitu Kumar as a gay couple will also see Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

