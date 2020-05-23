Ayushmann Khurrana: I Am A Lazy Lump Of Protoplasm, Don't Now How I Will Go Back To Work

Ayushmann Says He Feels Useless At Home

Earlier, Aysuhmann took to his Instagram to share a picture of his son Virajveer Khurrana with a guitar in his hand. However, in the latest interview, he revealed something that Virajveer is not good at. Aysuhmann went on to say that Virajveer is an artist like his father, but also like his father, he is bad at numbers. "During the lockdown, I discovered they are truly my kids because they are just as bad with maths as I am. My son is good with piano, sketching. He is an artist, but I lose my mind at times while explaining maths to him."

Ayushmann Says Virajveer Is Just Like Him

Talking very candidly about the effects of stardom, he says, "We went to the Bahamas to celebrate New Year's. We were staying in a great 7-star property which came with a butler. But when you get that anonymity like standing in queues etc., then you realize there is something beyond stardom which you enjoy in your own country." Talking about the experience he added, "You are just a somebody in a sphere. When you get out of it, you are a nobody. There are no security guards taking care of you, or your manager who is there for you, Sab kuch khud hi karna hai. That reality check is not so easy."

Ayushmann Next Film Gulabo Sitabo To Release On June 12

On the work front, Aysuhmann was last seen in films like Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The comedy-drama is one of the first films to opt for an OTT release amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.