Ayushmann Khurrana Is Proud Of India For The Progressiveness It Has Shown

If there is one thing Ayushmann Khurrana is best known for, it is pushing boundaries with the kind of films he does, dishing out unique storylines in each one. From having played the role of a sperm donor in his first film to playing a gay man in his upcoming film, Ayushmann can say he has done it all.

But his films wouldn't have been commercial successes if the audiences weren't progressive enough to welcome them. Ayushmann says he is proud to be part of a country which has shown so much progressiveness in recent times.

IANS quoted Ayushmann as saying, "For me, the yardstick of success has never just been about how much money a project makes. I would love to leave a body of work that I'm proud of because I stand for cinema that's different, that tries to makes you think. I want audiences to always think that I took the risk while trying to give them different cinema."

He added that every film he does is a constant learning process and that he is evolving with each project.

He continued, "As an artist, I'm fortunate and privileged to be living and working in such times. I'm proud of my country and industry for the progressiveness that it has shown in the recent past and I'm grateful that I'm part of such a vision like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that tells us about important life and societal lessons."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made waves in the industry even before its release. Co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, the film is the first romantic comedy on a gay couple in Bollywood. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

