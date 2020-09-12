Ayushmann Khurrana Joins UNICEF's Campaign To End Violence Against Children In India

Ayushmann Set To Promote Rights #ForEveryChild

Ayushmann is set to promote rights #ForEveryChild, and said in the video that he is concerned about all those children who never get to experience a safe childhood, the rights of the most vulnerable children so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence." Expressing his excitement to work on the campaign he said, "I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside."

Dr Haque On Ayushmann's Future Contribution

Talking about Ayushmann's future contribution, Dr Haque added in the video, "He will bring a sensitivity, passion, and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann's support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic."

Ayushmann Will Be Collbaorating With Abhishek Kapoor

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be collaborating with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor for the first time for an untitled romantic drama, which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.