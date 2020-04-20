Ayushmann Khurrana On His Journey In Bollywood: It Had Its Share Of Tears & Lack Of Self-Confidence

Not every day does a rank outsider make it big in Bollywood! Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh are some of the few superstars who have made a huge mark in the industry despite having no industry connections. And now, in just eight years, Ayushmann Khurrana too, is a legitimate and a bonafide star; thanks to his unconventional roles.

Ayushmann's brand equity stands for backing the best quirky content that is being made by the industry. The actor is known for picking up taboo topics that no leading hero has ever taken up to do a movie on.

Be it be sperm donation in Vicky Donor, someone with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, India's fragmented and very sensitive caste politics in Article 15, a gay hero in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, body shaming in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others, he has always stepped out of his comfort zone and succeeded.

On his eighth anniversary in Bollywood with his path-breaking film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann opened up about his rise and rise as a breakaway star.

While fondly looking back at his incredible journey, the actor said, "It has been a gratifying, humbling and thrilling eight years and I would not want to change anything about it. I only have gratitude to the universe for enabling me to chase my dreams. It wasn't easy, it had its share of tears and lack of self-confidence but it sure has been super exciting."

The star said that he has several things to be grateful for in his journey to stardom.

"I'm grateful to the industry for welcoming an outsider like me with open arms, I'm thankful to all the visionary film-makers who made me a part of their stories because whatever I'm today is because of them.I'm also supremely thankful to the audiences for loving my work and constantly validating my film choices with so much affection. They have told me when I have been correct in choosing the best content films and I have learnt from them when I have faltered," said the Dream Girl actor.

Ayushmann is clear that he wants to back the best cinema that is being made by the industry. The actor was quoted as saying, "For me, the past eight years has only been about growth and my journey in cinema has just started. I wish to back the best films that will be made in the Hindi film industry and be a part of the phenomenal visions of the leading story-tellers of my generation. I can't wait to know what my future holds for me."

For him, the responsibility to deliver great cinema to audiences drives him tremendously. "I realize the responsibility I have today to deliver good cinema because audiences expect my films to be differential and clutter-breaking but I'm relishing this expectation. This only shows that people want to see my films in theatres and in today's day and age that's the best compliment for any actor to get," said the actor.

Speaking about films, Ayushmann will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

