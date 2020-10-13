Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Beautiful Tribute To Kishore Kumar By Singing ‘O Majhi Re’

In his first film itself, Ayushmann Khurrana proved not only his acting chops but also his singing skills by crooning the much-popular song 'Pani Da Rang'. Therefore, it is no wonder that Ayushmann holds legendary actor, singer and multi talented artist late Kishore Kumar as one of his biggest inspirations.

On the occasion of Kishore Kumar's 33rd death anniversary, Ayushmann took to his social media handles to post a throwback video of himself singing one of Kishore's songs, 'O Majhi Re'. In the tribute video, Ayushmann can be seen singing beautifully, as one of his friends plays the guitar.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Ayushmann wrote as caption, "Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da's death anniversary. काग़ज़ों की कश्तियों का कहीं किनारा होता नहीं। कोई किनारा जो किनारे से मिले वो अपना किनारा है।."

The actor also posted an Instagram story remembering the legend, and wrote, "You have and will always be my greatest inspiration and your legacy will live on forever. Remembering the multi-talented genius Kishore Kumar today."

On Guru Poornima this year, Ayushmann had paid yet another heartfelt tribute to Kumar, and had called him his Guru. He had taken to his Twitter handle to write, "Your songs have been my companion in every season and for every reason. You have been my biggest inspiration. You are the reason I try to multi task with my entire craft - not just acting, but also singing and writing. I aspire to be better at all this with every passing day. You have been my guru. Kishore Kumar you are and always will be an evergreen legend."

