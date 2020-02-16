Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Note After Winning Filmfare Award For Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana has been knocking it out of the park with almost every movie that he has been seen in lately. Last night, the actor won a Filmfare Award in the Best Actor Critics category for his performance in the acclaimed film Article 15. Overwhelmed with this win, Ayushmann posted a heartfelt message for his audience and the makers of Article 15.

Sharing an image holding the black lady, Ayushmann was emotional about winning an award for Article 15 because the movie means a lot to him. He wrote as caption, "Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don't you think you're being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to 'one of the best'. But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh."

He continued, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam." (sic)

Article 15 was hailed as a film which broke boundaries in Bollywood because it was the first mainstream film to address the issue of caste discrimination. Ayushmann was showered with praise for his performance in the film, which was directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha.

