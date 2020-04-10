    For Quick Alerts
      Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Powerful Poem To Frontline Workers: ‘Bollywood Heroes Hai Bas Naam Ke’

      By
      |

      The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus across the globe has changed social realities in little time. As many of us have self quarantined ourselves, it has given us a lot of time to think about the ones who are out there fighting the spread of the virus and keeping all of us safe.

      Ayushmann Khurrana made use of his time in self quarantine to pen a powerful poem to express his gratitude to all the frontline workers, including healthcare workers, policemen, security guards and sanitation workers.

      Ayushmann Awes Fans With Poem To Frontline Workers

      The actor paints a picture of contrast between the kind of professions we as a society value and the kind of professions which actually matter to society. He expresses how we never gave a thought about sanitation workers and other essential service providers before this, and hopes that we give them the gratitude and respect they deserve for putting their lives on the line.

      Ayushmann shared a video of him reciting his poem with a tweet which read, "This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind!"

      Ayushmann's twitter followers were in awe of the poem. One of the users wrote, "This is so heart touching and beautiful sir," whereas another commented, "ohmygod I literally had goosebumps throughout one of the best best thing I've heard in a recent past. one hell of a piece this is."

      Not just Ayushmann, but many other celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan have been expressing their gratitude to all those who are out fighting COVID-19.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 19:05 [IST]
