Ayushmann Khurrana: 'People Will Think Twice Before Going To Theatres Post Lockdown'

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently homebound owing to the nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with noted journalist, Rajeev Masand, the actor spoke about how he is spending his quarantine period and the effects of lockdown on the film industry.

Talking about his kids amid the lockdown period, Ayushmann said that he had been tutoring them and that the experience was "pretty different, but now we have got used to it. There are online classes happening, which is unique for us."

He mentioned that studies are not like state boards of ICSE and told Rajeev Masand, "We don't know anything about it. We are trying to learn new things. I had run away to escape this and now I am doing just that. What is the point?"

On becoming a tutor to kids, the actor said that he was a "bad teacher". However, he added that he had been teaching Hindi to his kids but 'IB Hindi is different'.

Ayushmann also said that he believes the lockdown should continue till "we are free of this virus." Speaking about the effects of lockdown on the film industry, the Dream Girl actor said, "Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event."

Recently, the actor dedicated a poem to the frontline warriors who are working round the clock amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about it, he said that it came 'straight from the heart'. He revealed how he would watch them from his balcony; how he believed that they are not lesser mortals than us and that one should thank them.

The actor said that he was glad that his poem had resonated with many people and some of them even wrote back to him, including producer-director Aditya Chopra who penned a poem for him.

Ayushmann further elaborated on how he is coping with this lockdown and said that he believes there is no way of approaching this issue because nobody knows how to deal with it and how one feels. He said that the only way to deal with this is to look forward with positivity, be happy and to have a good life's savings.

The actor said that this experience has made him realise that 'zindagi ki zarooraten bahot kam hoti hain (Life's needs are very basic). One should live as minimal a life as possible. He joked that he has been living from one night suit to another.

Talking about how his kids have been reacting to the lockdown, Ayushmann said he felt children were resilient and easily adapt to situations.

The actor said, "Yes, it is true that they want to go out and play but one has too keep them distracted," further adding that he has a guitar at home and uses online chess games to keep the kids busy. Ayushmann further said that he believes in being honest with them and telling them that they too know nothing when it comes to this pandemic.

When asked if he feels there would be a change in the kind of films he would want to do, Ayushmann said, "I am sure the kind of films we will make will be different from the kind of films we have seen earlier." He said, "How to make it topical is the real challenge. I want to go back to sets, have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations, I am missing that madness."

The actor revealed that he was quite sure that the lockdown would be extended and that it was difficult to keep up with sanity. He further said that his family is into chanting and it's spirituality which has kept them going.

When asked what he is binge-watching during this break, Ayushmann said that he finished watching The Morning Show and Bombshell and is currently hooked to Money Heist.

